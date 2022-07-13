.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The standard bearer of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, Wednesday, replied to claims by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that his name was not found on the portal.

You would recall that INEC had announced that three days to the deadline for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections, two political parties, the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP and AAC are yet to upload their candidates for the polls.

Reacting to this, Mr Sowore, in a statement made available to VANGUARD, in Abuja, advised Nigerians to disregard information making the round of his omission on INEC portal.

He maintained that his name and that of his vice presidential candidate, Haruna Magazine, have been uploaded and approved on the INEC portal.

According to him, we write to inform members of the public that the news making rounds that the particulars of our Presidential candidate,

“Omoyele Sowore have not been filled on the INEC portal, is fake and should be dispelled in its entirety. As of the time of writing this press release, a total of 84 names of candidates including Mr Omoyele Sowore and his vice-presidential candidate, Mr Haruna Magashi have been uploaded and approved on the INEC portal.

“INEC also pasted these names and particular in their offices nationwide. Another batch of over 200 candidates are undergoing the approval process in the party and definitely would meet up with the timeline set by INEC on July 15, 2022.

“Our party takes due diligence very seriously and Nigerians can be sure that the African Action Congress (AAC) won’t just upload and approve candidates like others; candidates who don’t have certificates, who lack character”, he added.