By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, has urged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to investigate and bring an end to the incessant killing and persecution of priests across the country.

The Christian leaders in a statement signed by the Chairman of the association, Apostle (Dr) Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, expressed dismay over the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum, one of the two kidnapped Catholic Priests in the Kafanchan Diocese.

Apostle Kure lamented over the rising cases of Priests being Kidnapped and in some cases; killed by their abductors, even after receiving ransoms.

He tasked security operatives to always be proactive in their response to crime and criminalities, instead of being reactive.

He described the murdered Priest as one of the active members of the association who has contributed in no small measure, to giving direction to the Christian communities in the area.

The SKCLA however, expressed their condolence to the Catholic community, especially the immediate family of the deceased Priest, Bishop and laity of Kafanchan Diocese over the loss of one of their finest Priests and prayed God to expose his killers and rescue all those held in captivity.