By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, has asked the Federal Government to end the incessant killings of priests across the country.

The Christian leaders in a statement by the Chairman of the association, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, expressed dismay over the gruesome murder of Rev Fr. John Mark Chietnum, one of the two kidnapped Catholic Priests in the Kafanchan Diocese of Kaduna State.

Apostle Kure lamented the rising cases of abduction of priests and in some cases; killing by their abductors, even after receiving ransoms.

He tasked security operatives to be proactive in their response to crime and criminalities, instead of being reactive.

He described “the murdered Priest as one of the active members of the association who has contributed in no small measure, in giving direction to the Christian communities in the area.”

SKCLA however, expressed condolence to the Catholic community, especially the immediate family of the deceased Priest, Bishop and laity of Kafanchan Diocese over the loss of one of their finest Priests and prayed God to expose his killers and rescue all those held in captivity.