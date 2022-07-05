South-West tops Nigeria’s early childhood devt index

By Biodun Busari

The South-West ranks first with 83.1% in Nigeria’s overall childhood development index (CDI), according to a report by a data consulting firm, Statisense.

CDI is measured through four indicators which are literacy-numeracy, physical, socio-emotional and learning to track the development of children across the globe.

According to Statisense, South-East came second with 82.7% while South-South was third with 77.1%.

Other regions that came fourth, fifth and sixth are North-Central with 67.3%, North-East with 52.0% and North-West has 51.3% respectively.

In 2015, early childhood development became part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These global goals include a commitment to ensure that, by the year 2030, all children will have equitable access to quality early childhood development and early learning opportunities.

According to Statisense, the last CDI report was 2016/17 and published on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The report further stated that South-East was the best in literacy-numeracy with 69.5% and in physical with 92.9%.

In socio-emotional and learning, South-West is ranked best with 80.7% and 88.5% respectively.

