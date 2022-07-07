Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has constituted a 17-man Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

“This is to bring to the notice of the General Public, that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR Constituted a 17 Person Truth, Justice and Peace Committee on 6th April, 2022.

“The 17-Person Commission was inaugurated on 23rd June, 2022 by the Executive Governor of Anambra State.

“The Committee comprising of distinguished Membership is headed by Prof. Chidi Anslem Odinkalu, with the Terms of Reference;

“To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggle in the South East since 1999.

“Document victims/ circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration. Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitation and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands.

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crises and charting the roadmap to the future.

“Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/Southeast.

“The Committee therefore invites memoranda from concerned persons. The Memoranda should reach the Secretariat c/o Mrs. Chika Obinyelaku, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Awka on or before close of work on 31% August 2022, or [email protected]

“The Memos shall be sealed and Addressed to the Secretary, Anambra State Truth, Justice and Peace Committee and shall be in twenty (20) copies and submitted -the same Office.”