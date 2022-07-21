.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, called for the deployment of more troops to exterminate terrorists operating in some communities in Taraba State.

The call followed the consideration of a motion came under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum at the plenary.

Kwewum in his motion recalled the killing of six soldiers of the 93BN of the Nigerian Army in Takum Local Government area of Taraba, saying the ugly trend had continued endlessly.

The lawmaker among others, said “since the avoidable killings and destruction began on April 17, 2022, the following settlements and villages have been attacked and are still vulnerable to further attacks. They are Takum Local Government Area Basank, Muji 1, Muji 2, Fawen, Tati, Flashin, Rikwen Tumu, Rikwen, Tswen 1, Tswen 2, Kando, Kasiten, Kpashi, Shimta, Kwaben, Mbiya, Kakum, Tukok, Gaba, Mbafobani, Asik, Konkaen, Fangtae, Kujwaen, Kicha, Kusansang, Rikwentwen, Rikwen tsinya, Rikwen Makun, Tutuwa, Kampo, Ripaenchin, Yangtu among others.

“The terrorist invade the area in large numbers simultaneously attacking several villages and settlement. The fact is that these terrorists have been flooding different parts of Nigeria indiscriminately setting up bases for further attacks on unsuspecting communities. All these attacks have kept occurring without any strong, coordinated and consistent intervention from the security agencies, especially since the soldiers were killed by the bandits and the commanding officer of the 93BN abducted.”

Adopting the motion, the House urged National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, and other spirited organizations to intervene in providing relief materials to more than 20,000 persons who are now refuge in their communities.