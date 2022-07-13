By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The management of Federal Neuro psychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto State has reacted to allegation of underdevelopment, says the hospital renders services that are cheaper, patient friendly and affordable .

The Hospital’s Medical Director, Professor Shehu Sale, stated this while responding to allegation of under development in the hospital by a group.

He said currently the hospital hosts a total of 17 visiting consultants, who are specialists in different medical fields.

He mentioned that there are also resident doctors and other health professionals such as pharmacist, nurses, clinical psychologist, occupational therapists, laboratory scientists that are working together as a team to provide efficient services.

“ The hospital has world class equipment such as mobile digital Xray machine, mobile ultrasound machine, ultrasonography machine, digitalised medical and diagnostic records system, occupational therapy equipment and modern laboratory tools ” Prof. Sale revealed.

He disclosed that the federal government had also funded new major projects in its COVID-19 interventions at the hospital.

These, he said, included construction and equipping of intensive care unit, construction and equipping of molecular laboratory, construction and equipping of isolation centre and procurement of Personal Protective Equipment.

He said the completed projects were already impacting positively on service delivery and protection of both staff and patients of the hospital.

Sale noted that total bed space and staff strength had been increased, while the restoration of full accreditation status to the Post Basic Psychiatric Nursing School at the hospital had been done.

He said patients feeding system, laundry, drugs administration, sanitation of hospital environment has been ensured to best standards while workers welfare was prioritized not as alleged by the group. .

He explained that in the past five years, the management of the hospital has renovated and upgraded all wards, including administrative block and staff quarters in the hospital to modern standards, and embarked on the construction of gates, perimeter fence, road networks, street lighting, laboratories and pharmacy.

” the hospital provide integrated healthcare services to the people through digitalized finance and administrative record system, with steady solar powered and conventional electricity supply.

He added that federal government had awarded another contract for the construction of the Regional Women and Children Drug Dependence Treatment Centre in the hospital, which would cater for diverse health needs of the vulnerable sub population.

He stated that the centre, along with the established family health clinic would address the negative perception of people with regards to mental health issues and reduce stigma, associated with hospital services.

He expressed optimism that the clinics would strengthen mental healthcare delivery in the country, noting that the stigma associated with mental health discouraged people from seeking help.

On hospital transformations, the Medical Director explained that, the rates of hospital services have been readjusted to complement the advancements in the society in terms of consumables, reagents and other situational changes which affected individuals and organisations globally.

He noted that management has automated hospital services in line with global best practices from centralized payment system, medical diagnostics, Doctors ‘ consultations and overall medical records.

Sale said the transformations had necessitated internal postings of most competent personnel realignment of cadres along with support for advance trainings to suit the needed services.

According to him, the progress made so far in the hospital, especially in terms of upgrading existing facilities and consolidation of skilled manpower development were all facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Health which is the mother supervising ministry.

” Recently the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has supported the hospital with patients ‘ rehabilitation and empowerment equipment.

” The gesture was aimed at promoting a public health approach toward addressing substance use disorders by providing equipment and services that would enhance treatment and recovery of people with substance use disorders.

In the allegations, the group appealed to the Chairman Management Board of the hospital to investigate and take drastic action on the problem of underdevelopment in the psychiatric hospital Kware for continual survival of the institution and mental health care.

The group said it became necessary as the hospital is one of the only six Psychiatric Hospitals in the nation and it serves not only the north west geopolitical zone but the country at large , and countries sharing borders with Nigeria.

The group alleged that , scores of the hospital staffs have transferred their services to other health institutions ,while some left are no longer interested to continue working at Psychiatric hospital Kware.

The also alleged that, the hospital management action has made the hospital financial system to collapse through misappropriation and mismanagement of funds .

“The group alleged that the hospital fees has been increase for almost a year now by N150 percent, from N38,600 for 4 weeks to N45,000 for 2 weeks and yet no improvement of

The group further accused that, the situation of the hospital is so pathetic as it is in acute shortage of working materials, drugs and sanitary materials, adding that feeding is so epileptic and very poor.