.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group under the aegis of Arewa APC Solidarity League, has expressed confidence about the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections in Sokoto State, insisting that the exit of some people portentds a brighter future for the opposition party in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by the group’s President, Comrade Adam Musa in Kaduna , the group recalled that Sokoto State Chairman of the APC, Hon Isa Sadiq Acida “has done a great job in the managment of the party, thereby making the APC quite unattractive to “the moles and judases”.

The group noted that the leadership of the party, has “effectively and efficiently sustained the tempo of the strategy upheld by the godfather of Sokoto politics – Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko since the merger that gave birth to the APC”.

The statement noted that other political parties across the nation need to borrow a leaf from the “strategic alliances and enormous political goodwill exemplified by Senator Wamakko and other leaders of the party, despite sabotage, and the anti-party games by fifth columnists”.

Comrade Musa noted that the APC in Sokoto State has demonstrated exemplary leadership “by making its membership so unattractive to mediocres, saboteurs, judases and fifth columnists, who are now roundly defeated, ahead of the 2023 general elections”.

“It is now abundantly clear that agents planted in Sokoto APC to deliberately create internecine wars have found a party leadership ahead of the game and the unity of the party impenetrable. We can only say kudos to political founding father Wamakko, Hon Acida and all other respected stakeholders of the opposition party for this great feat that saw moles taking to their heels even before the 2023 polls,” the group said.