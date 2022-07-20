PQC, Dr. Mrs Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye with some of the QCOGA set 2002 that refurbished the garment & textile unit of the school

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Director/Principal, Queens College, Dr. Mrs. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has reiterated that the skills the students are learning in the trade-subjects will make them successful entrepreneurs.

She disclosed this at the refurbishing of the garment & textile unit by Queens College Old Girls Association, QCOGA 2002 set done in commemoration of their 20th anniversary of their leaving the college.

According to PQC, the school was established to develop a total child, and also to help the girlls identify and develop their talents.

Her words: “In Queens College Lagos, we believe in developing the total child. In addition to giving academic training we believe in helping girls identify and develop their talents, skills and potentials. Hence we encourage our students to take the Trade subjects very seriously as the skills learnt in these Trade subjects can help our girls to be successful entrepreneurs in future. I encourage our girls to develop their skills so that even after they live secondary school they can improve on them while still pursuing their academic career in the tertiary institution.

“I have told them that in future, as entrepreneurs instead of waiting for employment they themselves can use their skills to set up profitable business and become employers of labour themselves thus contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

” We were therefore glad to recommend the Garment Making Unit to the QCOGA 2002 as a needed area for intervention and upgrading. The Garment Making Unit is in the JS1 building that had been renovated by the school as part of Capital Project in 2021 and commissioned by the FME Director Senior Secondary School Hajia Binta Abdulkadir in February 2022 so what was needed was furnishing and equipment.

“The 2002 set provided us with 30 sewing machines, cutting tables with stools, and mannequins among other things.

” The commissioning was done by Mrs. Omolara Euler-Ajayi(PQC 16 from 2001-2004) who was the principal when the 2002 set passed out of Queen’s College. We are grateful to the QCOGA 2002 for giving back to their alma mater.

” While, we pray that God will bless them and prosper the efforts of QCOGA , hands 2002 set, we call on other QCOGA sets to also think of giving back to their alma mater. And we do hope that a lot of fashion designers of national and international repute will be groomed in the Garment Making Unit.