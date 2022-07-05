By Miftaudeen Raji

Danish attacking midfielder and former Tottenham Hotspur, Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed on terms to join Manchester United.

A former Brentford player, Eriksen had played for Spurs between 2013 and 2020 and is revered as one of the club’s greatest midfielders in the modern era.

Here is some information to know about the new United signing:

Deal price:

Expected to sign a three-year deal, Eriksen had demanded £200,000-per-week and a £10 million signing-on bonus, according to The Telegraph, currently it could not be confirmed the terms were accepted by Manchester United.

Another report said United are preparing the details of the contract, believed to be worth around £150,000-a-week, which will run into 2025.

Versatile:

Eriksen is an attacking midfielder for the Denmark national team and also capable of playing as a central midfielder or a mezzala.

Eriksen is one of the best playmakers in the world known for his incredible vision, passing and dribbling abilities.

An attacking midfielder who can also play as a centre-midfield, he was his nation’s mainstay at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Eriksen has a keen eye for goal and has scored a number of goals from outside the box for club and country. Additionally, he is a massive threat with his set-piece abilities and has scored multiple goals from free-kicks.

Brentford milestone:

The Danish international, who had been earlier linked with a move to Old Trafford, spent an impressive second half of last season with Brentford.

Brentford recorded more wins (seven) in the 10 games he started than in the 28 games he did not start (six) and their goal ratio doubled.

Preference for United:

Eriksen was offered new terms by Brentford in addition to Tottenham and United, but showed interest in Manchester United.

The attacking midfielfer’s move to Old Trafford is imperative for the new Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag in order to strengthen the midfield of his squad ahead of the start of season in August.

London Premiership career:

The 30-year-old Danish midfielder has spent most of his entire Premier League career in London.

As a midfielder, Eriksen is regarded as one of the world’s best, who played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Euro 2020 cardiac arrest:

Recall Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 group game with Finland last summer, but was resuscitated with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

During the Euro 2020 match, Eriksen fell face-first onto the turf 42 minutes into the Group B fixture of the tournament and remained motionless after going to receive a throw-in near the corner flag.

UEFA initially suspended the match before resuming play at 20:30 local time after Eriksen became stable in hospital.