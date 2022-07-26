Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Oluwafemi Avwerosuoghene Oboro better known professionally as Omeyo has revealed that his ultimate aim as an artiste is to one day win a Grammy Award just like Burna Boy.

The talented singer who is currently managed by Banger Tunes run by Dede Oji in partnership with Never Sleep Record Entertainment made the declaration during an interview.

Omeyo who hails from Delta State but was born in Idi-ogba ilaje local government area, Ondo State and later grew up in a ghetto called Ratty city, Warri made the declaration while forecasting what his achievements will be as a musician in the next five to ten years.

‘‘Well I know and believe in the next 5-10 years I’m going to make my family and people proud of me ,talking about where I come from The whole of Nigeria will be singing to my songs and the world at large , I know I will be dealing with lots of endorsements deals , Awards and making history . I’m going to be a Super Star. My dream is to one day win a Grammy.

According to Omeyo who is set to drop his debut EP with ‘Emotionally’ as the first single off his forthcoming music project his late mum who was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim Church inspired him into making music.

He said; It’s two people i would say, first was my late mom because my mom was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim, secondly my younger brother Seyi, he brought the whole music idea , he inspired me to make music but i would say i got the talent from my mom.

Omeyo also talked about other established musicians who he also made him plunge headlong into the murky waters of the Nigerian music industry.



’’Well from when I was started this music thing ,The Junglist, precisely Oritse Femi inspired me, but 2Face Idibia , Wande coal and Brymo has been my favourites so I will surely put them first , I also admire the likes of D’banj, 9ice, Wizkid , Davido , Burna Boy, and many more to numerous to mention. they put in a lot of work and have taken the Nigerian music to the next level ..

He also explained how he came about his stage name; ‘‘My stage name is Omeyo and i was actually composing a song when i got the inspiration of the name Omeyo. I can’t really tell if someone or something inspired me i just got the name and i liked it.

While explaining the kind of music he makes Omeyo said; ‘‘Well I do Afrobeat , Reggae, R&B and Highlife but if I want to describe my music I would say I do basically Afrosoul , my kind of music connects with the heart , the rhythm comes from within and gets to your mind.’’

The ambitious singer also noted that he never liked school while growing up; ‘‘Okay , sincerely I have never been a fan of school , sounds pretty awkward but that’s the truth , well I went to Owhase primary school, Udu, Delta state. after my primary education I went to Essi college for my secondary education. I wrote WAEC and JAMB , I got admitted into Delta state Polytechnic Ogwash-uku, but I couldn’t go through with the school. Education is important but for Omeyo music is everything.



While explaining the kind of music he makes Omeyo said; ‘‘Well I do Afrobeat , Reggae, R&B and Highlife but if I want to describe my music I would say I do basically Afrosoul , my kind of music connects with the heart , the rhythm comes from within and gets to your mind.’’