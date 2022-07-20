Having a housekeeping service can improve lives and make owning a home easier, but without the right guidance clients often struggle to see the results they expect. Investing in cost effective cleaning is only the first step, and what your residential clients do next matters more than you know.

If you want your already successful house cleaning business to be even better, you need to look behind the capabilities of the men and women you hire. You already work hard to hire only the best, but how you handle the expectations of your clients can make a huge difference in how your services are perceived and the number of word of mouth referrals you receive.

The Value of Preparation

Many new housekeeping clients fail to see the value of preparation, but it is important to prepare them and their homes for that all important first service. Think about it this way — you would never walk into a doctor’s office and simply say “cure me”, so why would a smart client tell their house cleaning crew to simply “clean”?

If those clients want the job done right, they need to create a list of priorities – those must-clean areas that simply must be attended to. It is also helpful to have a checklist the cleaning crew can work from – this will simplify the process and help the client and the company avoid any misunderstandings.

Start with a Top to Bottom Walkthrough

If a new client is getting ready for their first experience using a professional cleaning service, encourage them to start with a top to bottom walkthrough. This will allow the client to understand how the process works from start to finish and help them set aside any preconceived notions they may be harboring.

For instance, a large home may take 10 hours or more to clean properly, but the client may be willing to pay for only three hours of work. When this happens, and it happens more often than you would think, the combination of a pre-cleaning walkthrough and a priorities list will allow the housekeeper to focus on the most important tasks first.

Encourage Clients to Set Realistic Expectations

When it comes to housekeeping services, it is important to set realistic expectations with your customers. Some clients have outsized expectations for those house cleaning, and that could set them up for a bitter disappointment – and leave you with a list of complaints.

Put Pets Away Safely

Pets can complicate any housekeeping job, so start by putting those four-legged residents in a safe place. A home with pets will typically take longer to clean, especially if there have been a few “accidents” along the way. And having cats and dogs underfoot is a safety hazard for the housekeeper as well, and dodging those little furballs will take additional time as well.

Before the housekeeping project starts, ask the client to secure their pets in a crate or confine them to a locked room. This is particularly important for households that have indoor cats – cats are curious, and they could easily wander outdoors while the cleaning is going on.

Any house cleaning professional who takes their job seriously will appreciate that the pets are safely confined. The customer may claim that their giant Great Dane is cute and cuddly, but a large dog can be threatening no matter how pleasant their demeanor. By confining pets safely ahead of time, customers allow their house cleaning crews to focus on what they have been hired to do.

Tidy and Straighten Up

It may seem silly to clean the house before the house cleaning crew arrives, but a little bit of straightening up will make the job go more quickly and allow the housekeeper to do their job more efficiently. If the customer wants the housekeeper they hire to focus on cleaning instead of decluttering and organizing, they should tidy up before that housekeeper arrives.

Tidying up ahead of time will also reduce the risk of misplaced or damaged personal items. If the home is not neat and tidy when the house cleaner arrives, the customer should expect a few things to be out of place when the housekeeper completes their work.

If you want to make your housekeeping service more efficient, you need to set your customers up for success. There are things you can do to improve efficiency, build trust and create a customer relationship that will result in repeat business and positive word of mouth. The four tips listed above can help you make your existing housekeeping service even better.