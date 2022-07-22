By Sylvester Kwentua

It was an outpour of love from family, friends and political associates of popular politician, Olufemi Ajadi, as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, in Ogun state, Nigeria.

Olufemi Ajadi, who is a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, and owns three business enterprises, was surely surprised and appreciative, of the show of love he received, especially from media and business bodies present, as they came to honour one of their own.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to Ajadi, especially ‘The model politician of the year” award presented by the online reporters association, in appreciation of his services to the people. The award was presented to him by Akinwale Kasali, on behalf of the association.

Olufemi Ajadi is a model entrepreneur, a state politician and a generous philanthropist. He owns three businesses; Final Guards security, Bullion Go-Neat Global limited and The Eagle media limited.

He recently aspired to be the presidential candidate for his party the NNPP, but stepped down for the current presidential candidate of the NNPP.