.

***Reiterates his Call on the FG to rise to the Security Challenges facing the country

***Says Bandits and Terrorists have stopped his Constituents from going to the Farm

***Urges Government to take Immediate Steps to create the needed Atmosphere for the people to live gainful, Peaceful lives

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, the Ajata-Aboki, Shiroro Area of Niger State attack by heartless terrorists that took the lives of 30 military men, 7 mobile Police men and 2 civilians, describing it sad and as a tragedy that eyes would not love to see.

He reiterated his call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, rise to the security challenges facing the development of Nigeria as a country which in many ways deprived Nigerians their right to peaceful and purposeful living.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Musa stressed that what happened has further depleted the nation’s security personnel which unfortunately has not met the required manpower needed to secure the lives and property of people in the state and the country at large.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Senator Musa lamented that his people can no longer go to their farms especially now that the farming season has commenced as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

He has urged the government to take immediate steps that would create the needed atmosphere for the people to live gainful and peaceful lives.

The statement reads: “I am indeed saddened at the report of the cold blooded murder of 30 of our security men and some locals by dare devil blood thirsty terrorists who invaded the Ajata Aboki mining community in Erena ward of Shiroro local government of Niger state on Wednesday.

“The reports of Ajata-Aboki attack by heartless terrorists that took the lives of 30 military men, 7 mobile police and 2 civilians is a tragedy that eyes would not love to see.

“This latest incident has further put families and loved ones of our security personnel in trauma and untold hardship which they do not deserve.

“It has also further depleted the nation’s security personnel which unfortunately has not met the required manpower needed to secure the lives and property of people in the state and the country as a whole.

“This cold blooded murder of innocent Nigerians is totally condemnable and should be condemned by all peace loving members of our society.

“While I sincerely sympathise and commiserate with families of the slain security personnel and the locals killed, I pray for the repose of their souls and for Allah to grant them aljana fidausi.

“It is however necessary to again restate my call on the federal government to rise to the security challenges facing this country a development that has deprived our people their right to peaceful and purposeful living.

” It is very sad that now that the farming season has commenced many farmers in my constituency have not been able to go to their farms as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

“Many of my people especially those in Shiroro Munya and Rafi local government areas are now refugees in Internally Displaced People’s Camps or hibernating with relations in Minna and other safe environments.

“This is totally unacceptable, therefore government should take immediate steps to create the needed atmosphere for these people to live gainful and peaceful lives and fend for themselves and their families.

“Shiroro local government will never forget the grief, suffering and loss of loved ones that this administration has led her into. We have never had it this bad in the history of our existence.

“May the lives lost find eternal rest. May Allah destroy anyone who has a hand in the killings of our kinsmen.

“May He restore peace back to our lands!”