By Funmi Ajumobi

Following the passage of the former South-West Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Kemi Nelson, on Sunday at the age of 66, encomium has continued to pour in from the bigwig women in the party on the life and time of the woman described to be a role model to many women in politics.



In her message to Vanguard, Honourable Abike Dabiri, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission eulogized Nelson as ebullient, full of life, and a woman who dedicated herself to whatever she was doing, saying that during her reign as South West Women Leader, she effectively rallied women together for good causes, and gave meaning to the position of Women leader.



“A strong pillar in the party, from AD to AC to ACN and APC, she left a strong legacy and she will surely be missed”. Dabiri added.



On her part, the Immediate Past National Women Leader, and Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete in a press statement on Sunday said Nelson was her role model whom she enjoyed a good working relationship with, and learnt a lot from her political experience and charisma, while she served as the Southwest Zonal leader.



She described her as a consummate and diligent politician, a grassroot mobiliser who contributed so much to the success of the party in Lagos State, South West, and Nigeria.

Okotete commiserated with her family, Lagos State Governor and the entire party faithful in the South West for losing a leader of her stature, and prayed for the repose of her soul.



The statement reads in part” The death of my mentor and leader, Chief Kemi Nelson came to me as a shock because APC has lost one of her finest female politicians and leader.

“She was my mentor and role model. I learnt so many things under her tutelage and she was readily available whenever I needed counsels while I held sway as the National Women Leader. I also had the privilege of working with her as Zonal South West women leader and in all, I had a beneficially mutual relationship with her.



“I pray for the repose of her soul and for God Almighty to give her family, friends and associates the strength to bear this great loss.” Oketete added.

All Progressive Congress National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu also expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the immediate past Southwest Zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Kemi Nelson.



Dr Betta Edu described her death as a very big loss to the APC Family, the Lagos State Government and the Nation as a whole.

“Mrs. Kemi Nelson was an exceptional and cerebral leader who displayed uncommon loyalty and dedication to the welfare and development of women. She gave her all to the service of the country and will be sorely missed” Dr Betta said.



Dr. Betta condoled with the Nelson family, the Southwest Zone of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos state government and all friends of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul and that God grant the family the fortitude to bear such irreplaceable loss.



The Executive Secretary of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi described Chief Mrs. Kemi Titilola Nelson as an Amazon, a great mentor and an avid believer in women empowerment.



“She supported the State’s Zero Tolerance for all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. She was kind, loving and mothering. She would be greatly missed. She however lives on through the lives of women and men she touched whilst on earth”. Adeniyi added.