By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms the killing of Hon. Ishaya BabaKano, Deputy Leader, Song Local Government Area representing Gudu Mboi Ward of Adamawa State, who was murdered by unknown gun men in his house at the weekend.

The lawmaker’s son who was shot during the attack is reportedly recuperating in a hospital according to statement issued by the SGF on Saturday night.

The statement which was signed by the Director of Information in the Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey said Mr Mustapha assured that security agencies are being mobilized to bring the perpetuators of this dastardly act to justice.

He called on the people to remain calm and vigilant while requesting them to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information to avert a reoccurrence.

“While commiserating with the Government and people of Adamawa State, the deceased family, friends and associates, he prays to God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed”, the statement added.