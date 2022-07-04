By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, in partnership with the state Ministry of Education have launched a timely intervention called the ‘Queens Club Initiative’ with induction of 310 girls.

The initiative is to create a sustainable social structure in educational institutions, that will help debunk socio-cultural misconceptions, dismantle patriarchy, encourage gender equality, bring about behavioral as well as attitudinal change and ultimately raise empowered girls.

It was also in response to the increasing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

At the induction ceremony of 310 girls into the Queens Club, which took place on June 29, 2022, at Ikeja Senior Grammar School Hall, Bolade, Oshodi, wife of the Lagos State, Govenor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the efforts of the DSVA in ensuring attitudinal change in the society.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged members of the newly inaugurated Queens Club to see themselves as ambassadors and change agents.

“By the virtue of the knowledge you have received, you have become peer educators and will be able to affect the desired change required for a better world.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, who was represented by Mrs. Shonibare, Director, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, urged the students to continue to strive for excellence and champion a world free of all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, noted that over the course of six weeks over 300 secondary school students, drawn from 31 schools in Education District 2 and 6 have been exposed to the Queens Club curriculum.

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, the initiative would be replicated across all Education Districts in Lagos State.

At the end of the program, the girls were exposed to modules on Sexual and Reproductive Rights and Health, Femininity, Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Anger Management, Grit, Resilience and Tenacity and Transitioning from girl to woman.

After taking the pledge of allegiance, the students were subsequently inducted into the club and awarded certificates as well as identity cards to validate their induction into the club.

In a bid to show gratitude for their sacrifices, selfless service and for a job well done during the course of the six weeks training, the various mentors and facilitators were presented with plaques and certificates.