E-Commerce, Entertainment, property and business investment! Who else do you know that has huge investments in these sectors? We are talking about a big player whose business interests are tied to the nation’s economic growth and survival. Prince Olaniyi Karonwi, is the sage of big business who can smell opportunities that are yet to make an appearance.

This is not just because he has successfully built a business from scratch and brought it to the fore-platform across the world, but also because he has over the years continued to move geometrically against every tide that may attempt to stall businesses.

Prince Olaniyi Karonwi is the Group Managing Director of Pan African business conglomerate, Great Jonliz Betty Nigeria Limited, a company with over 1000- workforce in Lagos, Abeokuta, Republic of Benin, United States, Dubai and other parts the world.

As an entrepreneur, he is known to have spearheaded the creation of the following companies: Grossbuy LLC USA and Nigeria, Jonliz Market, Jonliz Records, JMSlide, JonlizVest and many more.

His mission to invest in the Nigerian youth’s unlimited and the untapped potential attracts media attention, as he initiates youth-oriented projects and programs to make young minds invest in various areas of economically viable projects i.e music, entertainment, movie, real estate, e-commerce, real estate investments, and many more.

He established the very first indigenous E-Commerce platform; the number 1 indigenous online market in Nigeria for the Nigerians to shop for quality goods from the comfort of their homes; Jonliz Market. Jonliz market is the only online shop in Nigeria that allows vendors to run within their space and sell products without deducting ridiculous commissions.

Again, with the world class indigenous movie streaming platform, JMSlide, Prince Karonwi has produced hundreds of movies in the last 5 years including;

* Bosun’s Empire Series (Story owner, Producer and Executive Producer) , Ogun Baba “Father’s war” ( Story Owner, Producer and Executive Producer) , * Ọjọ Ifẹ Bẹrẹ “when love began” Executive Producer, * Omije Ọkan “Teary Hearts” (Executive Producer), * Enemy Within -Executive Producer and Copyright Owner, Yonusimi (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Apanirun (Destroyer) (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Aṣalẹ 1&2 (Night Fall) (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Èémí (Breath) (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Emilola 1&2 (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * OKINNI (Needle) 1&2 (Executive producer and Copyright Owner), *Àlejò (Visitor) – (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Tẹmpili (Temple) (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), Alabede (The Circumciser) (Executive Producer), * At the Dining (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), Ikun (Squirrel) (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), * Ifeoluwa 1&2 (Executive Producer and Copyright Owner), Among others…

He didn’t stop there; he went further to embark on human capacity building projects.

Prince Karonwi is also a philanthropist who finds a way to give back to society when he can. Just before the general lockdown that was enforced by the Federal The government between the month of April and May, 2020, Jonliz stormed the popular Ogun tertiary institution in Abeokuta, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Ojere, to support the school with computers, Printers, Deep Freezer, fans, photocopy machine, and many other administrative equipment worth over Three Million Naira, to support the students.

Prince Karonwi is a man of integrity who believes in the power of passion, perseverance, and dedication to duty. He is committed to helping aspiring land and homeowners worldwide actualize their dream irrespective of their income capabilities, as they need to follow their passion and achieve the Landlord Status beyond their wildest dreams.

Within 10 years since the company was established, Jonliz has covered the entire southwestern states and the core commercial areas. For Nigerians who also live in the Diaspora, Jonliz has opened a corporate office in the United States with world-class client service personnel, ready to attend to prospective clients, subscribers and customers.

Prince Olaniyi Karonwi, a serial digital entrepreneur, can best be described as young Africa’s technology guru.

Indeed, his story is one of many firsts and a series of landmark achievements in his chosen field of Information and Communications Technology.

Prince also heavily invests in young talents in various industries, picking young people and grooming them from scratch to become award-winning personalities with a figure of an international brand.

He is, in many ways, an enigma wrapped in a conundrum.

In the euphoria of the 10th anniversary, Jonliz has launched a highly profitable investment platform preserve and grow our investor’s capital and provide security for institutional and individual investors; Croud Trading; an investment system that cater to a diversified group of investors encompassing a diverse range of backgrounds, industries, and investment requirements.

Prince Karonwi has continued to cover new grounds with brilliant business initiatives that not only solves economic problems but also generates profit in the long run.

Grossbuy Nigeria Limited, Grossbuy LLC USA, Great Jonliz-Betty Nigeria Limited, Great Jonliz-Betty LLC USA, Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited, Great Jonliz Information Technology UAE, Grossbuy LIMITED UK, Croud Trading Nigeria Limited, Croud Trading LLC USA, Croud Trading LLC UAE, with major brands such as Jonlizmarket, JONLIZ Films, JMSLIDE movie streaming website and JMFlix Streaming