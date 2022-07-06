Akwa Ibom leaders across party lines and all works of life have poured encomiums on the newly appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana.

In their separate goodwill messages at the reception held in Abuja on Wednesday in Umana’s honour, serving and past political office holders from Akwa Ibom described Umana’s appointment as a blessing to the state.

Umana Umana, in his remarks, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to serve the country in the federal executive council, assuring that he will do his utmost best to help the president achieve his laudable plans for the Niger Delta region.

The newly appointed Minister further said that his focus will be directed towards result-oriented and impactful activities within his short period in the ministry, adding that his tenure in the ministry will leave indelible footprints that will make President Buhari and Nigerians proud.

“Though the time is short, we can hit the ground running by making the necessary impact. We’ll be driven by results.”

While stating that it is time to work to achieve the Ministry’s target in line with its mandate, Umana called on the staff to be at their best to ensure that a remarkable difference is made in the lives of Nigerians, especially the people in the Niger Delta region.

He appreciated Akwa Ibom people for honouring him and assured that his elevation will usher in a new era for the state and the entire Niger Delta region at large.

The Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Sen Bassey Albert, in his goodwill address, noted that Mr Umana’s appointment was meritorious because of his track record in service.

“I had the privilege to extol the virtues of Obong Umana Okon Umana when he appeared before the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the screening. I had waited patiently for that day and I am happy that in my lifetime, God gave me the opportunity to pay him back good for good.

“Everything I said was from the bottom of my heart. This is one appointment that is well-deserved. Having worked with Umana Umana before, I am very confident that he will leave a legacy in the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry,” Albert added.

Sen Albert thanked President Buhari for the honour done to Akwa Ibom through Mr Umana’s appointment.

In his goodwill speech, the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke described Mr Umana as an astute administrator and result-driven “workaholic”.

“We know that Obong Umana has what it takes to deliver in the new office. He has never occupied a position and was found wanting. He has always discharged the responsibilities of his office without fear or favour, and with goodwill to all without illwill towards any. We know that this is not going to be an exception,” he said.

Hon Luke thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying Umana’s rare gift in administration and finding him worthy to be appointed into the federal executive council.

The former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere described Mr Umana as a man of capacity and integrity who has all it takes to serve creditably well in the new office.

“I’m here to congratulate you, Obong Umana Umana on a a very well-deserved appointment. I had the privilege to serve with you in the government of Akwa Ibom State. You worked tirelessly day and night and you were the engine room of that administration.

“I can say it irrevocably that you were not just the engine room but you were even the consultant to the government,” he said.

Otuekong Don Etiebet, a former Federal Minister, while recalling Umana’s contributions to Akwa Ibom as secretary to the state government, said that Mr Umana’s knowledge and experience in administration helped the state to recover huge revenues that were almost lost.

Etiebet further noted that through hardwork and commitment, Mr Umana has risen from an Akwa Ibom politician to become a national figure who is now found worthy to serve the country at the highest level.

“Umana Umana is trustworthy. He is man you can depend on. I am very pleased and glad to be here today felicitate with Umana Umana and his family. To felicitate with Umana Umana and his friends from all over the country.

“If you had watched his screening at the Senate, you would have known that Umana Umana is not just an Akwa Ibom person and known by Akwa Ibom people only. Senators from outside Akwa Ibom extolled his virtues,” he said.

Abom Tony Esu, former National Assembly member from Akwa Ibom, noted that Mr Umana is a man of excellence who works very hard to ensure he does not only get a job done, but it is done excellently.

“In a country where people do not have character, Umana Umana has character. He has capacity and capability.

“Umana is one gentleman who is a true human being because he has empathy for people. Some people lose that when they are in power but Umana’s empathy increases when he is in a position of power.

“When it comes to work, nobody can work better than Umana. When it comes to intellect, nobody can beat him. When it comes to valuing friendship, he doesn’t joke with it. When it comes to achieving success in any assigned responsibility, he does it very well,” he said.

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, while welcoming Mr Umana on board, assured that the Ministry has some of the best hands that Mr Umana will work with and appealed for support for the newly appointed Minister.

“Sir, it’s a privilege to have you and I want to assure you that you’re in for a good time; a time you’ll remember several years after that you met some of the best hands to work with.

“If you are to achieve your set objectives and looking for people who will cooperate with you in this regards, I present them to you. I am not sure you will have a better team like this anywhere else,” he said.

Until his appointment as Minister, Mr Umana was the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA). The reception ceremony was attended by a delegation from OGFZA, national and Akwa Ibom State leaderships of APC, and a host of other who’s who in Nigeria’s politics.