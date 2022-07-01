By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid torrential rainfall, the Federal lawmaker, Senator, Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East District and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have commissioned various projects facilitated by Abiru in Epe area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the 960-capacity mini-Stadium, which include; Football pitch, Basketball and Volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms and other amenities.

The governor, also commissioned the remodelled popular Oluwo Fish market which now comprises 240 open stalls, 82 lock up stalls, 5 open floors, 12 toilets and 4 new offices for Iya Oloja and Baba Oloja, Tourism Board and Local Government Staff Security post.

The projects were done by the Presidency through the office of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Abiru also distributed grants worth N62.5 million to 1, 250 selected market women and traders across the senatorial district and also supported about 200 rural farmers with hand planters and financial grants.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Over the last 18 months, Senator Abiru has dutifully delivered the dividends of democracy in several areas and on multiple fronts, not just in the primary mandate of law-making, but also in terms of life-changing empowerment and endowment.

“Today, we are here to commission a number of infrastructure projects by him, some of which are facilitated through the Office of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), occupied an esteemed daughter of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.”

Princess Orelope-Adefulire, commended Abiru for making women empowerment as a cardinal focus of his activities, she noted that such action is crucial for social integration and inclusiveness.

She said the Office of the SDGs in the presidency had facilitated rehabilitation of more than 10 schools and four healthcare projects in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

Abiru, in his remarks said he was passionate about improving the socio-economic conditions of his constituents adding that he will not relent in his quest to ensure there is greater good to the larger.

A novelty football match was played on the pitch between Tokunbo Abiru Football Club and Epe Alaro United. The match ended in a penalty.

Dignitaries at the event include; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Former Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, member, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, Bode Oyedele, Akanni Seriki Bamu Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, serving commissioners federal and state legislators among others.