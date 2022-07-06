By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described the sudden death of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo who was to conclude his second term at OPEC at the end of July, as tragic.

Lawan who mourned Barkindo’s death, described his leadership of the global oil cartel as exemplary, noting that the deceased worked assiduously to build cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to save the energy market at a time of a global crisis.

The President of the Senate who noted that Barkindo’s pragmatic approach and hard work at the critical time brought stability to the volatile oil market, said that his stewardship at OPEC made him a pride for Nigeria and Africa, adding that his death is a monumental loss to Nigeria, the world and particularly to the global energy community.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said, “The news of the tragic death of OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammed Barkindo, came to me as a rude shock.

“Barkindo’s exemplary leadership at the global oil cartel brought stability to the ever volatile oil market.

“The world will remember him for how he was able to rally both the OPEC and non-OPEC members together to save the energy market.

“The world will miss him and particularly the global energy community,” Lawan says.

The Senate President also condoled with the Government and people of Adamawa State over the great loss.

Lawan prayed Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and accept his soul into Aljannah Firdaus.