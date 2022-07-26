The Senate, Tuesday, passed the National Senior Secondary Education Commission Bill, 2022.

The bill’s passage was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary).

Senator Akon Eyakenyi (PDP – Akwa-Ibom South), in a presentation on behalf of the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (APC – Yobe East), said the bill which has 33 clauses, seeks to repeal the existing Act on National Secondary Education Commission.

According to Eyakenyi, the bill when assented into law, would strengthen the legislative framework for the functioning of the Senior Secondary Education sector.

The lawmaker added that, “it also seeks to address the unfortunate abandonment of the Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria in terms of regulatory and financial intervention which hitherto has been extended to Primary and Junior Secondary Education through UBEC, and the Tertiary Education Institutions through TETFUND, NBTE, NCCE.”

“The bill also makes provision for the source of funding for the intervention and modalities for benefitting therefrom”, she said.