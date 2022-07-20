Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The nominee’s confirmation followed the consideration of the Committee on Works.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero, said that Ohiani was asked questions on the mandate of ICRC, and how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the Commission.

The lawmaker informed his colleagues that, “the nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked.”

The panel, in its recommendation, stated that, “after careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experiencer and character, the Committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission.”

The nominee was confirmed, thereafter, by the upper chamber.

