From right: Aliyu Aziz, Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Chimezie Emewulu, CEO of Seamfix, and others at the event.

By Etop Ekanem

Seamfix, one of the leading providers of innovative technological solutions in Nigeria has restated its commitment to facilitating digital identity issuance, enrolment and verification in Africa and beyond.

Speaking with delegates and attendees during the 2022 ID4Africa event, an annual general meeting that gives the continent a sustainable voice on identity matters, Frank Atube, COO at Seamfix said, ”At Seamfix, It has been a constant drive to empower millions of people across the continent with adequate identification records, and we are constantly working towards this goal. Our attendance at this conference is a way to strengthen our efforts in facilitating digital identity issuance/ enrollment and verification in Africa and Beyond,” – Frank Atube, COO at Seamfix.

Hosted by the ID4Africa team – an NGO that accompanies African nations on their journeys to develop robust and responsible Identity ecosystems, ID4Africa attracts over 1500 delegates representing the identity stakeholders in Africa and the rest of the world.

The event took place in Marrakech, Morocco, as a physical event on the 15th&16th June, followed by a virtual assembly gathering the wider international audience through LiveCasts.

Themed ‘Identity in Context: The Digital Transformation Journey Begins’ – ID4Africa 2022 featured an intense knowledge-sharing platform uniting all stakeholders from the entire identity ecosystem under one roof.