The management of a leading automobile lubricants brand, Seahorse Lubricants Industries at the 3rd edition of its annual customers’ forum held in Lagos rewarded 10 top distributors. The event brought together the company’s customers, distributors, employees, and other entities across the country.

The chairman of the company, HRM. Dr Chukwuebuka Onunkwo, the Eze ndi Igbo of Benin Republic, was present at the occasion and seized the opportunity to appreciate and motivate the vista of customers, distributors, and member staff, whom he refers to as the first ambassadors of the brand, with jaw-dropping incentives. He noted that the secret behind Seahorse’s outstanding feats is the customers, distributors and staff of the brand who have continued to work hard, innovate and stay true to quality.

At the end of the event, 10 new cars were presented to the top distributors of the brand and some hard-working employees of the company. At the same time over 150 distributors received cash prizes of 250,000, 500,000 and 1,000,000 naira according to the various categories of customers. Seahorse’s brand ambassador – White Money, TV socialite and the winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2021, was among the many faces that made the event memorable.

“An indigenous brand, Seahorse, has today spread its wings across nations, beloved for its quality products and keenness on innovation. It has bagged over 15 awards, including Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020 by Africa Oil and Gas Brands Awards.