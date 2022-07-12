.

By Sola Ogundipe

A new Country Director has been appointed for Save the Children International, Nigeria, in the person of Mr. Famari Barro, who resumed office with effect from 16 June 2022.

Disclosing this in a statement, Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, SCI, Nigeria, noted that before his latest appointment, the new Country Director has been Country Coordinator in Guinea Bissau, Country Director in Niger and Cameroon, Director of Support Services in Haiti, and Director of Operations in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo.

The statement revealed that Barro who has over 30 years of experience managing, designing, leading development and humanitarian programmes, was with Plan International including as Deputy Regional Director for Operations in West & Central Africa, providing leadership and technical expertise.

Barro joined SCI in January 2016 as Country Director in Cote d’Ivoire and brought an extensive portfolio to the Country Office. In 2019 he joined Catholic Relief Service in Guinea Bissau to be a successful Chief of Party for a McGovern Dole Food for Education (FFE), USAID funded Project.

The new Country Director will be leading in the transformation of from SCI, Nigeria to a new operating model, whilst also delivering its 2022–2024 Country Strategy Plan through implementing quality programmes, including advocacy and campaigning for the rights of the most marginalised children, including girls and children with disabilities.

On his new appointment, Barro noted: “I am very delighted to join Save the Children Nigeria’s Team and to join our efforts to that of all relevant stakeholders so that children in Nigeria are more protected against all forms of violence, grow up healthy and have access to quality basic and inclusive education”.

Save the Children has been working in Nigeria since 2001 and is currently present in 14 states of the federation and FCT. The organisation believes every child deserves a future.