A new initiative has been perfected by the Saudi Arabian authorities at the pelting of devil site, known as Jamarat.

The plan, it was gathered would have not more than 90 pilgrims at a time to perform the rite. This is meant to reduce the number of pilgrims at the Jamarat during the stoning rite in order to have a hitch free exercise.

Alhaji Alidu Shutti, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Makkah Deputy Coordinator, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Makkah.

Shutti said that the initiative of having only 90 pilgrims at a time at the Jamrat would complement other measures so far taken for a successful Hajj operation by all stakeholders.

‘’We had a meeting with officials from the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah and the companies involved in providing services to pilgrims in continuation of ensuring a hitch free Hajj. This meeting was strategic because Saudi felt that the initiative needed to be adopted by Nigeria first.

‘’Their concern is that Nigeria is strategic to the success of the initiative because once Nigeria was able to buy into it then all other African countries, especially those from Non Arabic speaking, will be on the same page,’’ he said.

Shutti disclosed that other measures taken included the adherence to the time and place of picking up pilgrims to each religious sites by the companies involved in the transportation.

‘’We have 18 companies involved in the entire Hajj process. 14 are taking care of pilgrims from all the states while the rest four take care of pilgrims of private tour operators.

‘’The companies are responsible for transportation, accommodation and feeding of pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land and today we agreed on how the initiative by the Saudi authority will be a success.

‘’One decision taken away from this meeting is that we decided to step down the agreement reached to all state pilgrims officials who will further disseminate to their respective pilgrims.

“This is important in order to allow for pilgrims buy in on the new processes,’’ he said.

Shutti added that NAHCON would continue to facilitate conducive environment for all the companies to provide optimum service to Nigerian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

He said that though the 2022 Hajj was an emergency operation, no stone would be left unturned to ensure that pilgrims got value for the fund invested in performing their religious rites.