Pledges support to actualize mining sector’s vision

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Wednesday, resumed duties as the new Minister of State at the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Saraki was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Transport by President Muhammadu Buhari, after giving portfolios to the newly appointed Ministers whom were screened and cleared by the Senate.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, who received her expressed optimism that she would bring her wealth of experience from the ‘World Public Service’ to add value to what the Ministry is already doing and push it beyond.

He also maintained that the Ministry has done its best so far to fulfill the President Buhari’s mandate to diversify the economy and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, towards creating jobs for Nigerians.

In her response, she (Saraki) appreciated the Minister, for highlighting the issues of Mining and the versed window of opportunities therein.

Meanwhile, she pledged her unflinching support to actualize the mining sector’s vision and drive it to greater heights in the interest of stakeholders and Nigerians.

Following the warm reception accorded her, she acknowledged the friendliness of management and staff of the Ministry, therefore, implored their cooperation to effectively move the sector forward in order to facilitate national development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, represented by the Director, Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, Patrick Ojeka, made it known that the Ministry is one of the pivotal stones for economic diversification as mandated by Buhari, which had also performed creditably well in repositioning the mining industry as well as ensuring an astronomic growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Akinlade also assured that the Ministry’s technical team, which is made up of seven technical departments and other service complementary departments that have over the years supported her (Saraki) predecessors will also give her same support via their wealth of experience.

The Permanent Secretary added that the management and staff would give her the expected support in order for her to efficiently and successfully perform her duties in developing the mining sector.

