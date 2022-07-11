L-R: Convener, Global Affairs Magazine Award, Regina Robinson, Chairman, Award Committee, Tee Mac Omatshola and other committee members, during the pree conference in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The maiden edition of Global Affairs Magazine Award is around the corner, as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and other dignitaries have been drafted to honour the event come July 17, 2022 in Lagos.

In a media chart with journalists in Lagos, the Chairman, Award Committee, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli disclosed this in Lagos.

Speaking on the themed: “Touching Hands, Healing Hearts” , the flutist turned publisher said the award would be classified into two categories – Life Time Achievement Award and Award of Excellence in recognition of humanitarian works.

According to him, this award will celebrate individuals and bodies who have over the years supported life-changing causes, especially in the areas of health and most prominently the less privileged, physically challenged and children with special needs as well as the teeming youth population.

He said that the awards mostly through research and recommendation will honour both individuals and bodies.

“Our vision is to be a platform that promotes, rewards and celebrates human excellence in the care of mankind for its kind. Our mission is to continually search and honour individuals and bodies that care for all citizens of mankind, especially children, youths in target community or sector.”

In addition, convener, Regina Robinson said, “We are seeking a partnership that will ring this noble project. We want to help create a better world full of understanding for the need to show that caring for others is caring for one’s self.”