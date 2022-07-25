Awards

By Godwin Oritse

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) is set to honour organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the Maritime sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN), Starzs Investment, SIFAX Group, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NLSM), and eight other oil and gas and maritime organizations are set to be honoured the in this year’s edition of the Maritime and Off-Shore Award, OMIS,

Others organizations billed for the awards are Integrated Oil and Gas, Brisktrade, Comet Shipping, APM Terminals, OnnePort365, Trucks Transit Parks Limited, Lloyd’s Register, Nigerian Navy are among the organizations shortlisted in different categories for the OMIS 2022.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of the OMIS, Femi Da-silva said that organisations were nominated by industry players to have displayed exemplary commitment to the progress of the sector via staff/manpower investment, community service, technology innovation, and other notable investments while impacting the environment positively.

According to him, Niger Dock, Shipside Dry Limited, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, BW Offshore, Diolits Marine Services, MEDLOG Transport & Logistics, Ocean Deep Services Ltd, LTT Coastal & Marine Services Ltd, ENL Consortium, Niger Benue Transport Company Ltd, ECM Terminals, Charkin Maritime Academy, KOBO360, Peak Shipping Agency, Bricks Limited, Lead Way Assurance, AIICO General Insurance, NEM Insurance, Allianz Nigeria Insurance were among organisations in the various corporate categories of the award.

They all deserve to be honoured to serve as an impetus for others to make sacrificial investments and impact in the maritime sector,” he said.

“The award is part of all our collective achievement in the sector as it inspires more commitment to best practice, so I encourage all to support the initiative,” she said.

Da-silva noted that eminent maritime executives and professionals including Former Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority, Adebayo Sarumi; Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Chairman, Starzs Investment, Greg Ogbeifun; President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs. Olufunke Agbor, SAN; Chief Executive Officer, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi; National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria, Dr. Oladunni Owo among others are individuals nominated for the award.

The OMIS Award aims to serve as a catalyst for the continued development of the sector through the appreciation of the most silent but incredible work that is being done by stakeholders; to highlight innovations and achievements in the field as well as raise awareness and beam the searchlight on important issues that do not always get the attention they deserve, and subsequently promote further improvement.