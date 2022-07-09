By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The chairman, Senate committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdu Abdu Kwari has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to make sacrifices that will unite the country.

Senator Kwari, in his Sallah message, said-El-Kabir, should be celebrated with faith, fervent prayers and necessary sacrifices. Doing so, he said, will help Nigeria to bounce back and take its rightful place in the comity of developed nations.

“As for the current security challenges, I urge Nigerians to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in our daily activities and in the task of lifting our country out of its current difficulties through fervent prayers. We are a resilient people that should sustain the tempo of our determination to confront the current challenges by seeking Devine intervention. That way, the current difficulties can be turned into opportunities to rebuild and strengthen our country”, the lawmaker reasoned.

He also called on the citizenry to renew their faith in united Nigeria, saying the country has already come a long way in the efforts to build a more stable nation.

The senator assured his constituents, the people of Kaduna North Senatorial District, of his total commitment to their welfare and development.

“Most importantly, I urge all Nigerians to redouble their efforts in cooperating with government and our security agents in the collective responsibility of ensuring peace and stability across Nigeria”, he said.