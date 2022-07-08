Sue for continuous religious tolerance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, National Patron of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, Cliff Nzeruem, and National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Mohammed, have felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-al-Adha, urging residents and Nigerians to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

Sanwo-Olu, in an Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also advised Nigerians, especially Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, called on residents to draw lessons from the Prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the peace, unity and stability in the country.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration. Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our beliefs. It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and development of our society,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election in next year’s governorship election, also urged Lagos residents to continue to support his administration’s efforts in building a ‘Greater Lagos’ that works for all, adding that he is committed to delivering his campaign promises in line with the six-pillar THEMES developmental agenda.

ABATCO Patron, Nzeruem, commended Nigerians for their dedication and continuous defense of the unity of the country.

In a statement issued after the monthly National Executive Committee and Directorates meeting held in Lagos by the National Convener of ABATCO, Comrade Ayeni Samuel, posited that the joy and the spirit of love associated with the celebration should be well explored in bringing stability, cohesion, tranquillity, and peace to the nation.

The foremost Asiwaju support group used the occasion of the celebration to call on Nigerians to use the period of the celebration to pray fervently for the nation and engage themselves in acts and activities that would promote unity and religious tolerance, urging Nigerians to shun some people who are in the habit of drumming the beat of divisive tendencies in the country

“We must all rejoice together as the love we shared must continue to reflect in our lives and nation without disintegration as we prepare for the 2023 electioneering”Nzeruem stated

The group therefore, appealed to compatriots “to continue to support our Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to take and lead Nigeria to a greater height as we beacon on his vast experience and exposure both in the private and public sectors to salvage the nation.”

Nzeruem called on Nigerians to take advantage of the continous voter’s registration and collection of the Parmanent Voters Card opened by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register and collect their PVCs so as to be able to vote in the next year’s general elections.

“We enjoin Muslim faithful to use the medium of the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir celebration to intercede for the actualization of Asiwaju’s mandate come 2023.”

RTEAN felicitates

Nigerians, particularly Muslims have been

The National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Mohammed, gave the advice in a sallah message issued on Thursday, in Lagos.

Muhammed, urged Muslims to use the period of the Eid-el-kabir to pray for peace and unity of the country in the face of insecurity challenge.

He said Nigerians should emulate the spirit of sacrifice prepared by Prophet Ibrahim with his only son to move the country forward rather than see the festival as a period to eat ram alone.

The RTEAN President stated that situation of insecurity in the country needed prayer with the recent attack on the President’s convoy.

Muhammed also used the opportunity to advise politicians to live up to their electoral promises after the 2023 general elections, noting that most of the promises made in 2019 by politicians were not fufilled and Allah would ask them because promise is a debt.

The transport leader also called on the government to look into the issue of high cost of energy to prevent companies folding up with attendant job loses.

Muhammed felicitated with President Muhammed Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwolu , Obas and others traditional rulers wishing them Barka de sallah



He also urged members of RTEAN should be law abiding and always be good ambassadors of the association.

