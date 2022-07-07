By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians, particularly Muslims have been urged to use the period of the Eid-el-kabir to pray for peace and unity of the country in the face of insecurity challenge.

The National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Mohammed, gave the advice in a sallah message issued on Thursday, in Lagos.

Mohammed said Nigerians should emulate the spirit of sacrifice prepared by Prophet Ibrahim with his only son to move the country forward rather than see the festival as a period to eat ram alone.

The RTEAN President stated that situation of insecurity in the country needed prayer with the recent attack on the President’s convoy.

Muhammed also used the opportunity to advise politicians to live up to their electoral promises after the 2023 general elections, noting that most of the promises made in 2019 by politicians were not fufilled and Allah would ask them because promise is a debt.

The transport leader also called on the government to look into the issue of high cost of energy to prevent companies folding up with attendant job loses.

Muhammed felicitated with President Muhammed Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwolu , Obas and others traditional rulers wishing them Barka de sallah

He also urged members of RTEAN should be law abiding and always be good ambassadors of the association.