•We did it for security reasons —NRC

By Ademola Adegbite

PARENTS of students of the Federal Government Girls’ College, FGGC, Oyo, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to investigate the activities of the management of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, on the Lagos-Ibadan axis, for allegedly denying their children a right to board the train from school back to their parents in Lagos.

Chairman, Parents/Teachers’ Association, PTA, Mr. Atanda Adesina, who made this allegation, said the action was a sign of massive corruption going on in the system.

He said about 130 of their children were returning to Lagos, after their examination, through the railway but the management asked them to pay for two coaches, which is far more than the number of their children.

Adesina said: “We decided to start using railway because of the insecurity in the land. Now, the manager in charge is denying our children their rights. We have 130 children and the NRC is expecting that we should buy two coaches, which is far more than the number of our children. We all know everyone is only managing the reality of the economy in the country. Many of the parents are struggling to survive; how can you add more burden on them?

“It is corruption. This is the way the Federal government is losing revenue. The manager and her colleagues know that they will surely get paid, even if nobody boards the train.”

When contacted, the Western District Manager of the NRC, Angelique Ikwuka said the management decided to dedicate separate coaches for students because of security reasons.

Ikwuka, who said the parents ought to have given a two-week notice to the management, noted that the decision was not affecting only the college but other schools in the Southwest.