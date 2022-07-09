Obidike Chukwuebuka, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged leaders across the country to use their positions to advocate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political divides.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who made this statement while receiving some northern youth delegation on a sallah homage in Abuja said, Nigerians should embrace patriotism, selflessness and discipline in their pursuits for the sake of rebuilding the nation.

He said, “It is worthy of note that tackling security challenges in the country is a collective obligation and should not be left in the hands of government alone rather, all hands must be on deck to support federal government’s efforts to fight insecurity to a standstill in the country”

Obidike felicitated with the Muslim community across the globe, while calling on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country and its leadership.

He said, “I celebrate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid Takbir. It is a special season and it calls for special prayers for the country and its leadership.

“Nigerians should be patriotic and show love to one another and should set aside all forms of primordial sentiments, emotions and agitations, and consider those who kill and destroy innocent lives across the country as our common enemies. They must be identified and treated as such; the political, community and religious leaders should also guard against making utterances that can inflame religious and ethnic hatred and tension.

“We should use this opportunity to appraise ourselves as individuals and as a people. We should exhibit piety, selflessness, patriotism and service to humanity in our activities as enshrined in the Holy Quran.

“Nigeria remains a blessed nation owing to its diversity in religion and ethnicity

Obidike, while appealing to Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, cautioned politicians against hate campaign, adding that the collective interests of the people must be placed above selfish ambitions.

The youth leader wished the Muslim Ummah a hitch free and remarkable celebration.