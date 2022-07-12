By Adeola Badru

Muslim faithful at Ansarudeen Eid praying ground and Agunpopo Eid praying ground were beneficiaries of free healthcare on Sallah day, courtesy Engr Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen.

The beneficiaries, who are residentd in Oyo Central Senatorial District, were full of praises for the kind gesture of the candidate running for the seat of their senatorial district on the platform of Accord party.

In an interview with newsmen, Nurudeen, said healthcare is one of the sectors he is going to make impactful changes in, acknowledging that health is wealth.

He said: “Health must always be a priority to us. Especially during festive seasons such as this. Most people have gone through so much stress putting things together for the celebrations that they will need to check their blood pressure among other things.”

“It is important for the leadership of communities and the government to make healthcare accessible to people.”

“This not only increases the quality of life but also prolongs it. In our own way, we’ll continue to provide support for the people of Oyo Central Senatorial District. They should be assured that this is just a tip of the iceberg, more will come.”

A beneficiary of Foazey Nurudeen’s healthcare service, a 72-year Amdalat Akinola, said, Nurudeen’s kindness is unprecedented.

“I am one of those who the doctors treated. I can only pray for this young man. He is different. May Almighty Allah answer his prayers and make his wishes come true,” she prayed.