By Emmanuel Okogba

Sadio Mane has been named CAF Footballer of the Year, beating fellow Teranga Lions teammate, Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to the award.

Mane who recently joined Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich had a great 2021 as he led Senegal to their first continental title, consecutive World Cup appearance and played a key role in Liverpool’s quadruple bid, albeit it didn’t end as planned.

The award is Mane’s second as he becomes the fifth African to win the award in consecutive years since Caf took over the distribution of the award in 1992. Others are El Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, and Salah.

The 30-year-old forward scored the decisive penalty kick against Egypt in the AFCON final earlier this year in Cameroon.

See full list of winners below…

Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and FC Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)