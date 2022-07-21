By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south , Alhaji Musa Saidu has called for sack of the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio rtd over his alleged failure in office.

Saidu who was one of those who fought for creation of the amnesty office to promote peace in the Niger Delta region said Dikio should also be prosecuted by the government over the alleged ten billion naira the Senate said was misappropriated in the amnesty office.

Continuing, he said it was unfortunate that the amnesty programme created to alleviate poverty in the region had become a conduit pipe for many, adding that the government should put an end to the re occuring history of fraud in the amnesty office by ensuring that those found wanting this time were made to face the law.

Alhaji Saidu recalled that as a former Special aide to the late Harold Dappa Briye he was at the forefront for agitation for establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, adding that he had always given his support to anything that would bring development to the region, including the amnesty programme.

He said the federal government should act fast to drop the amnesty boss , adding that tempers were already getting high across the region over the allegations of ten million naira allegedly misappropriated by the office .

“He should be dropped and probed. He is the most ineffective head of the amnesty office in my view . He has few time left, He should not be allowed to find his way back . He should be sacked. “

“The Senate said he has not been able to account for ten billion naira. In that case they should ensure he leaves. They should be above board on this matter. “

” I was among those that pleaded with President Musa Yar’adua to grant amnesty and establish the amnesty office..”

” The essence of the amnesty office is to alleviate poverty in the region but this is not happening there from what we have been hearing . Rather all we have been hearing is misappropriation of funds. This should stop”

” He should be sacked today and probed.”