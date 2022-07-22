By Yinka Kolawole

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the ‘Race to $200 billion in FX (foreign exchange) Repatriation (RT200FX)’ programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as.

The group, however, believe the rebate offered under the programe should be expanded to cover the FX rate gap between the official and parallel market.

Director General, MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, took this position while speaking with Vanguard on the progress so far recorded in the program which shows that CBN paid N23.6 billion forex rebates to non-oil exporters in the first half of 2022 (H1’22).

Ajayi-Kadir stated: “Without a doubt, the CBN RT200 FX programme is a good initiative as it was designed to stimulate the growth of non-oil export in Nigeria. This comes against the backdrop of the lackluster implementation of the Export Expansion Grant.

“Having said that, we should also talk about the issue of adequacy of the RT200FX as an export incentive. The ambition is to hit $200billion in foreign exchange earnings over the next 3-5 years from non-oil proceeds. So, it is important to create a conducive and stimulating environment for scale in order to achieve the target.

“It should be noted therefore that the N65 to $1 or N35 to $1 rebate offered by CBN is not covering the FX rate gap between the official and parallel market.

“The payment of N23.6bn as rebate in H1 2022 presupposed a commendable level of repatriated export proceeds sold on the I&E window.

“On this score, we may also assume that the programme is encouraging FX inflow and sale. We should however be interested in the content of the export that earned the repatriated proceeds. Are they commodities with value addition? Are they processed or manufactured goods?

“This will enable us to answer the very important question of whether we have been able to achieve expanded job and wealth creation within the value chain of the exported products.

“So, while commending the CBN for the initiative, one may suggest an upward review of the rebate to about N100-N150 so that it can have a direct and effective bearing on the business of the beneficiary. This will stimulate further investment in export oriented production and in a way, ameliorate the high cost of forex.”