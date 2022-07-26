Rotary Club of Amuwo with some students of Amuwo Odofin Senior High School, Mile 2 estate engaging in tree planting exercise

By Elizabeth Osayande

In a bid to achieve some of the goals of sustainability development goals , especially goal 13: climatic action, Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9110 recently planted 500 trees and built a botanical garden at Amuwo Odofin Senior High School, Mile 2 estate.

The exercise done to mark Rotary 2022 tree planting campaign, and tagged:”Adopt a school in your community for a sustainability tree planting culture,” was aimed to have a long term commitment towards the environment.

According to the service project chairperson, Rtn. Chris Ezeokwelume, the botanical garden established for the school would be for agricultural practocals and research.

For the club’s imaginative president, Rtn. Goni Zakari, for sustainability of the project, the project would be handed over to the school management in order for them to nurture the trees and make sure that they don’t die off.

His words:” It is not just planting the trees, it’s nurturing the trees to ensure that they thrive, planting a tree is a commitment to the future.” Rtn. Zakari noted.