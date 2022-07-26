By Elizabeth Osayande

The Imaginative President, Rotary Club of Lekki Novare, district 9110, Hilary Nwawulu led other Rotarians and non Rotarians to plant trees like coconut, avocado pear, local apple, palm, and london bird flowers, to mark this year’s tree planting project.

The club which engaged in its maiden tree planting project, planted about 22 trees in two different achools in Ajah community, as part of efforts to support the environment.

The club commenced the tree planting exercise at Okun Ajah Community Secondary School in Ajah, Lagos and proceeded to Eti-Osa Community Senior High School, Sangotedo .