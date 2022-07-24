.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja Metro, RCAM, has inducted its new president, Ifeanyi Nnodu, to serve for 2022/2023 of the Rotary year.

Nnodu’s investiture as the 13th president of the club was held yesterday along with the board of directors in Abuja.

Some of the dignitaries present were Senator Darlington Eze Ajoku; the Venezuelan Ambassador to Nigeria, David Caraballo; and the District Governor 9125, Goddy Nnadi.

Nnodu, in his inaugural address unveiled his plans for the Rotary year.

He said, “We will engage in many community services in our adopted Sauka village, and also identify other communities where we will impact and improve quality of lives.

“We serve to change lives and that is why we have identified projects that will change lives; we have evaluated them and made analysis and we have decided to raise a minimum of N40m.

“We will however continue to remind ourselves that there are poor people living among us and that there is joy in giving back to society and that it is indeed more blessed to give than to receive.”

In his speech, Senator Ajoku congratulated the new president and commended the efforts of the Rotary Club in the nation’s capital.

“I am delighted to be called upon to chair this historic Investiture of my bosom friend, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnodu as the 13th President of Rotary Club of Abuja Metro (RCAM), this Fundraising and Award Ceremonies.

“With his years of experience, astute qualities and passion for communal service, his investiture today as the new President of RCAM, will herald a new spectrum of activities that will propagate and uplift the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro to greater heights,” he said.