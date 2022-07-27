.

…plants 150 trees in 3 Ogun secondary schools

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Worried by the negative effects of climate change in the country, the Rotary Club of Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, on Monday kicked off tree planting in some selected secondary schools in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Speaking on the tree planting programme, held at St. Leo’s College, Onikoko, Abeokuta, President of the Club, Rotarian Babarinde Adebisi Oluwasegun disclosed that the tree planting was put together by Rotary Club in collaboration with Ogun State government

He added that a total of 150 trees will be planted in three schools, which include St. Leo’s College, Onikoko, Catholic Comprehensive High School, Onikolobo and Ijemo Tuntun High School, Ibara GRA, all in Abeokuta.

Babarinde called on other organizations and corporate institutions to emulate the gesture in order to tackle the effects of climate change effectively in the country.

Also speaking, the Principal Forestry Officer, Ogun State Ministry of Forestry,

Mr Aliyu Mudasiru, said with the depletion of the ozone layer, there should be continuous planting of trees to safe the environment.

He contended that the rate at which deforestation continues to rise hence there is need for planting of more trees to replenish the earth.

He also called on other institutions and NGOs to do same, saying more trees would help keep environmental degradation at bay.

“This is a good innovation by the Rotary Club, because tree is life. There’s need for us to continue planting trees so as to safe the future”.

“As it is now, if we want to park our cars, we all look for spaces with shield or under trees to park, so planting more trees is beneficial to humanity”.

“It will be good if other institutions can follow suit with planting of trees. The rate of deforestation is high so we need to plant more trees,” he said.

In her remark, the Principal of the School, Mrs. Olubola Akintayo said “trees are necessary part of the nature and so we are privileged to partake in this tree planting project by the Rotary Club of Ibara”.

“I’m so glad that we are contributing to the sustainability of the nature,” she added.

She urged other non-governmental organisations to emulate the project done by the Club.

An SS2 student of the school, Elizabeth Olumide commended the club for choosing her school for the campaign.

She said, “trees are beautiful to behold and they provide us with shade, so we’re grateful to the Rotary Club for planting more in our school”.