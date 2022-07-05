By Festus Ahon

THE Asaba Metropolitan chapter of Rotary Club International has elected Ifeoma Adejumo as it’s new president to pilot the affairs of the club for the next one year.

Ifeama Adejumo was installed as the new president of the club following the expiration of the tenure of her predecessor, Arthur Ikemka, making her the 19th and 4th female president of the club since inception.

Speaking shortly after her installation, Adejumo reeled out her vision for the club and the society for the 2022/2023 Rotary year, pointing that she would use her new office to address key societal needs especially as it relates to education and healthcare provisions.

She said: “Today as I take over as President of Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, my team and I have carefully selected some humanitarian projects to execute in our local community and we are appealing for your support to actualize the infrastructural intervention spread over rotary’s seven areas of focus.

“We are beginning this vision with the renovation of a dilapidated classroom blocks, provision of student desks and renovation of toilet and water statute at a public school which the Delta State government named after the Iyasere of Asaba, Isioma Onyobi.”

Earlier in his remarks, the outgone president, Arthur Ikemka, said during the course of the past rotary year, the club recorded a significant increase in number of registered new members that saw its total membership move from 68 members to 101.

He disclosed that the club made a donation of about $30, 000 to the Rotary Foundation, adding that the money was raised through willful donations from some of its benefactors including NIMASA’s Executive Director, Victor Ochei and 3 Paul Harry’s Fellow (PHFs).

Also speaking, Chairman, Installation Committee, Ochuko Mejere, appreciated guests who made out time to attend the installation ceremony.