By Biodun Busari

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has not attended the club’s pre-season training for a third straight day, following his absence today.

Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that his action has put the Old Trafford outfit in the dark as to whether he will travel with the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

Ronaldo said his family matters were the reason for his absence on Monday and Tuesday, after telling the club on Saturday that he wished to leave this summer.

The five times Ballon d’Or winner has been heavily linked to joining other clubs this summer following last season’s Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side poor performance where they finished sixth on the Premier League table.

Ronaldo will miss Champions League if he remains with the club.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are all on red alert and eyeing a move for the disturbed former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new owner had met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential transfer.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new manager has revealed that Ronaldo is in his plan for next season as the Dutch tactician prepares his squad to head on their pre-season tour on Friday.

The first game set to take place in Bangkok against Liverpool on July 12, but it is still uncertain whether Ronaldo will board the plane with his team-mates.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international sealed a move back to Manchester United in August from Juventus on agreed €14 million fee including a further €8m in bonuses.

Despite the player’s agent Jorge Mendes meeting different clubs over recent weeks there is also a limited market for a player on around £480,000 a week.