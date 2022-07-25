.

By Biodun Busari

A pastor in the United States of America, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and members of his church were robbed of jewelry that was worth $400,000 during a live-streamed church service on Sunday.

The robbery happened when Whitehead was speaking at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

In a video sighted by Vanguard on Monday, the cleric swiftly lay on the floor on the pulpit when the masked armed robbers invaded the church.

The clergyman immediately stormed out of the church and the congregation followed suit when the assailants left.

Speaking on the incidence on his social media, Whitehead, “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Addressing comments on him having expensive jewelry, he said, “A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why are you so flashy?’ It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I work hard for it.”