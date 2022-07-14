By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT- Despite recent high profile resignations from shaky Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC), Canada based chieftain of the party, Joe Korka-Waadah, has advised Rivers people not to be distracted on voting the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole as next governor of the state.

Ogoni, Rivers born Korka-Waadah is Director General of Chibuike Rotimi Amaehi (CRA) Move-Up Campaign Canada/USA, the diaspora group that launched deliberate media campaigns for the former minister, Amaechi’s unsuccessful bid to win the APC ticket in recent presidential primary.

In an analogy sensitising Rivers people to see beyond the setbacks posed by recent resignations and defections from Rivers APC, the party chieftain told Vanguard that, “When a huge thunder storm hits any community, it is normal to expect damages to electric poles, causing abrupt hydro shortage or lights out.

“In extreme cases even old trees are pushed down and roofs blown off certain buildings. That’s isn’t enough for residents of such cities to relocate or talk down on the authorities of that city.

“What’s expected of that city residents is to organize themselves and evacuate people to safe locations while ensuring that efforts are being made to rebuild the city and communities that were affected.

“In our (Rivers APC) case, we shouldn’t allow the temporary setback we experienced a couple of weeks ago to affect our interest and affection for our party and the Leader. We need to rebuild a new Rivers of our dream.

“It is time to remove Rivers state from the hands of professional politicians who act and think more of selves than the common good. It is time to keep our dear state safe for rapid progress in prosperity for all under the watch of a proven technocrat.

“That is the value Tonye Cole brings to the stage, same reason all Rivers people must embrace and vote him, beyond party lines, as next governor come 2023. No one can go wrong voting Cole.”