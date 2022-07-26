By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State government has described as “fake news”, a viral report alleging that Governor Nyesom Wike has set up a Marriage Monitoring Task Force in the State.

Kelvin Ebiri, Media Aide to the Governor in a statement on Tuesday, said “The Government considers as spurious and morally offensive the viral report alleging that the State had ordered that any Rivers man willing to marry must have at least 5Million Naira or a property in the equivalent of the stipulated amount.’

“Although fake news is not a new phenomenon, it is most appalling, and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating misleading and incorrect information to the unsuspecting public.

“The State will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against the purveyors of this malicious news if they don’t desist from their morally reprehensible act.”