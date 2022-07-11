.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

Resignations have continued to rock Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, with former Caretaker Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ibim Semenitari joining the list.

Semenitari, Rivers Information Commissioner under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s administration reportedly sent in note of resignation to her APC Ward Chairman in Okrika LGA of the state.

Meanwhile, repeated calls and texts to Semenitari to confirm the development yielded no response, but it was gathered that she has also notified the former Minister of Transportation and leader of APC in the state, Amaechi, of her dumping the party, amidst the Leader’s resolve to settle the differences in the party.

Semenitari’s predecessor, Ogbonna Nwuke, had earlier left the party and was welcomed into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, along with Allwell Onyeso, another commissioner under Amaechi, who has secured a PDP senatorial ticket for the 2023 election.

Other high profile resignations from the party, most of them Amaechi’s loyalists, include former commissioner and Reps member, Dr. Dawari George, rights activists, Celestine Akpobari, estranged former state lawmaker, Golden Chioma, among other bigwigs had also left the party, weekend.

Sources hinted that more resignations and defections from the party could follow in the days ahead, dimming the party’s chances at upstaging the ruling PDP in the state.

Among those who hinted of leaving the party, Chioma, said that he could not remain in a political party where “one man employs the governor for the benefit of one man.”