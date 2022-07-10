By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE gale of high profile resignations continues to rock Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) with former Caretaker Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ibim Semenitari joining the list of those that have resigned.

Semenitari, Rivers Information Commissioner under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s administration reportedly sent her note of resignation to her APC Ward Chairman in Okrika Local Government Area.

Vanguard’s repeated calls and texts to Semenitari to confirm the development yielded no response but it was gathered that she has also notified the former Minister of Transportation and leader of APC in the State, Amaechi, of her dumping the party, amidst the Leader’s resolve to settle differences in the party.

Semenitari’s predecessor, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, had earlier left the party and was welcomed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with Allwell Onyeso, another commissioner under Amaechi who has secured a PDP senatorial ticket for the 2023 election.

In other high profile resignations from the party, most of them Amaechi’s loyalists, former commissioner and Reps member Dr. Dawari George, rights activists Celestine Akpobari, estranged former state lawmaker, Golden Ben Chioma among other bigwigs had also quitted the party over the weekend.

Sources hints that more resignations and defections from the party could follow in the days ahead, dimming the party’s chances at upstaging the ruling PDP in the state.

Among those who vented their grievances for leaving the party, Chioma stated that he cannot remain in a political party where “one man employs the governor for the benefit of one man”.

In Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, Robinson Elechi in his resignation letter to the APC Chairman, ONELGA Ward 10 dated July 8, wrote, “Tide has changed and it’s politically expedient that I take a leap of faith in my political journey.”